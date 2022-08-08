US Markets

Chile consumer prices up 1.4% in July

Contributors
Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's inflation rose to 1.4% in July, the government statistics agency said on Monday, accelerating from the 0.9% inflation rate reported in the previous month and ahead of an expected 1.15% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

SANTIAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation rose to 1.4% in July, the government statistics agency said on Monday, accelerating from the 0.9% inflation rate reported in the previous month and ahead of an expected 1.15% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

The monthly figure took the Andean country's 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 13.1%, far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular