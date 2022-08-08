Chile consumer prices up 1.4% in July

SANTIAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation rose to 1.4% in July, the government statistics agency said on Monday, accelerating from the 0.9% inflation rate reported in the previous month and ahead of an expected 1.15% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

The monthly figure took the Andean country's 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 13.1%, far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

