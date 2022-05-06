Chile consumer prices up 1.4% in April, stats agency says

SANTIAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices rose 1.4% in April, the government's statistics agency said on Friday, above a 1.0% rise expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

According to the National Statistics Institute, 12-month inflation was 10.5%, far above the central bank's target rate of 2% to 4%.

