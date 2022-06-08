Chile consumer prices up 1.2% in May, above expected

Adds details, context

SANTIAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation rose 1.2% in May boosted by higher food and transportation prices, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday, above a 1.05% rise expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), 12-month inflation was 11.5%, far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

Consumer prices rose in ten of the 12 groups surveyed in May, INE said in a report, adding that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices were up by 1.8% while transportation prices increased by 2.2%.

The data comes a day after Chile's central bank hiked the interest rate by 75 basis points to 9% and suggested more rate increases were coming as it looks to rein in rising inflation.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero in Santiago and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

