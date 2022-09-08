US Markets

Chile consumer prices up 1.2% in August -stats agency

Fabián Andrés Cambero Reuters
Chile's inflation rose to 1.2% in August, the government statistics agency said on Thursday, above the expected 1.0% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

The monthly figure took the Andean country's 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 14.1%, far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

