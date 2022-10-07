Chile consumer prices up 0.9% in September -stats agency

Adds in quote

SANTIAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation reached 0.9% in September, government statistics agency INE said on Friday, decelerating from the 1.2% reported in the previous month and slightly below an expected 0.95% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The Andean country's inflation was boosted last month by higher food and non-alcoholic beverage costs, which rose 2.3% in the period, as well as higher equipment and home maintenance prices, INE said in a report.

The monthly figure took the local 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 13.7%, still far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

The Chilean central bank has been raising rates aggressively in a bid to rein in soaring consumer prices, a result of a rapid economic recovery from the pandemic-related downturn in the world's largest copper producer.

In September, Chile's central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 10.75%, and a poll of traders released on Thursday showed they foresee a fresh hike to 11.25% this month.

Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that even though choppy external conditions and domestic political turbulence still keep inflationary risks tilted to the upside in Chile, he expects a gradual downtrend to take hold in the next few months.

"The lagged effect of the recession, falling commodity prices, tighter fiscal and monetary policy, and improving global supply conditions will push inflation down over the next three-to-six months," Abadia said.

