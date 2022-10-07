US Markets

Chile consumer prices up 0.9% in September

Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile's inflation reached 0.9% in September, government statistics agency INE said on Friday, decelerating from the 1.2% reported in the previous month and slightly below an expected 0.95% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The monthly figure took the Andean country's 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 13.7%, still far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

