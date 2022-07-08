Chile consumer prices up 0.9% in June, rate hikes expected

By Natalia A. Ramos Miranda and Gabriel Araujo

SANTIAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chilean consumer prices rose 0.9% in June boosted by transportation and food, the government statistics agency INE said on Friday, in a sign that further rate hikes could be ahead for the world's top copper producer.

The monthly figure, while decelerating from a 1.20% increase in the previous month, was roughly in line with expectations as traders polled by the central bank late in June had projected a 1% rise.

Consumer prices rose in seven of the 12 groups surveyed in June, INE said in a report.

The Andean country's 12-month inflation, meanwhile, hit 12.5%, up from 11.5% in May and still far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, called the data "troubling" since it showed inflation has not yet peaked in the South American country.

"Recent sharp falls in the peso will add to upwards pressure on inflation," he said in a note to clients, noting that the headline number was at its highest since 1994.

Chile has been aggressively tightening monetary policy in a bid to tame soaring consumer prices.

Last month, its central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 9% and suggested more increases were coming.

The central bank will announce its next monetary policy decision on July 13, with traders anticipating a 50-basis point hike, according to a poll released on Friday. They also expect the benchmark rate to be further raised to 10% in September.

