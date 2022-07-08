Chile consumer prices up 0.9% in June

SANTIAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation rose 0.9% in June, the government statistics agency said on Friday, bringing the 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 12.5%, still far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.