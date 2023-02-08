Chile consumer prices up 0.8% in January, above estimates

Adds details, context

SANTIAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation reached 0.8% in January, government statistics agency INE said on Wednesday, accelerating from the 0.3% reported in the previous month and above an expected 0.5% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The monthly figure took the Andean country's 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 12.3%, still far from the central bank's target range of 2% to 4% although below the 12.8% seen in December.

INE said the increase came on the back of higher food and non-alcoholic beverages prices, as well as alcoholic drinks and tobacco prices, with 11 of the 12 groups surveyed posting monthly rises.

In a bid to tame inflation, which ended 2022 at the highest level in more than three decades, Chile's central bank ramped up its benchmark interest rate by a cumulative 1,075 basis points from July 2021 to October 2022, and has since kept it at 11.25%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

