US Markets

Chile consumer prices up 0.8% in January, above estimates

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

February 08, 2023 — 06:03 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation reached 0.8% in January, government statistics agency INE said on Wednesday, accelerating from the 0.3% reported in the previous month and above an expected 0.5% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The monthly figure took the Andean country's 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 12.3%, still far from the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.