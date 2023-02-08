Chile consumer prices up 0.8% in January, above estimates

SANTIAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation reached 0.8% in January, government statistics agency INE said on Wednesday, accelerating from the 0.3% reported in the previous month and above an expected 0.5% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The monthly figure took the Andean country's 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 12.3%, still far from the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

