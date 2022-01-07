Chile consumer prices up 0.8% in December, 7.2% in 2021

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices rose 0.8% in December, the government's statistics agency said on Friday. Analysts had expected a 0.51% rise.

In 2021 overall, inflation was 7.2%, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, well above the central bank's target range.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by John Stonestreet)

