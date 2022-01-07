US Markets

Chile consumer prices up 0.8% in December, 7.2% in 2021

Contributor
Natalia Ramos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Chile's consumer prices rose 0.8% in December, the government's statistics agency said on Friday. Analysts had expected a 0.51% rise.

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices rose 0.8% in December, the government's statistics agency said on Friday. Analysts had expected a 0.51% rise.

In 2021 overall, inflation was 7.2%, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, well above the central bank's target range.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular