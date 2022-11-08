Chile consumer prices up 0.5% in October, below estimates

Adds details, context, economist comment

SANTIAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation reached 0.5% in October, government statistics agency INE said on Tuesday, slowing down from the 0.9% reported in the previous month and below an expected 0.91% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The monthly figure took the Andean country's 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 12.8%, still far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4% but also below the 13.7% seen in September.

According to INE, inflation last month was boosted mainly by higher food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, as well as transportation costs. Eight of the twelve groups surveyed posted higher prices in the period, the agency said.

Even so, the month-on-month deceleration might represent good news for the world's largest copper producer as it fights to bring down high inflation that followed its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a good report, with the headline inflation rate showing clear evidence of a downtrend," said Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, adding that the latest figures come as a relief for the Andean country's central bank.

The Chilean central bank has been raising interest rates aggressively to tame high consumer prices. In October, it hiked the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 11.25%, though signaling no more hikes were expected ahead.

Abadia said inflation likely will continue to fall over the first half of next year on the effect of tight financial conditions, but noted the central bank is seen keeping rates at their current level for the foreseeable future as risks remain tilted to the upside due to difficult external conditions.

