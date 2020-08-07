US Markets

Chile consumer prices up 0.1% in July, annual inflation hits 2.5% - INE

Contributor
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chilean consumer prices rose 0.1% in July, the government's statistics agency INE said on Friday, while inflation in the 12 months to July hit 2.5%, toward the low end of the central bank's target range.

SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chilean consumer prices rose 0.1% in July, the government's statistics agency INE said on Friday, while inflation in the 12 months to July hit 2.5%, toward the low end of the central bank's target range.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular