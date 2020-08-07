Chile consumer prices up 0.1% in July, annual inflation hits 2.5% - INE

SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chilean consumer prices rose 0.1% in July, the government's statistics agency INE said on Friday, while inflation in the 12 months to July hit 2.5%, toward the low end of the central bank's target range.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.