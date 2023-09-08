News & Insights

Chile consumer prices rise less than expected in August

September 08, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose 0.1% in August, data from statistics agency INE showed on Friday, well below market forecasts and likely backing the central bank's decision to cut interest rates.

The August figure took 12-month inflation in the world's largest copper producer to 5.3%, down from the 6.5% reported in the previous month, edging closer to the 3% target the bank expects to be reached in the second half of 2024.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4% monthly rise in prices in the Andean country.

