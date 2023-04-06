Chile consumer prices rise 1.1% in March

Adds context, details in paragraphs 4-7

SANTIAGO, April 6 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose 1.1% in March, data from statistics agency INE showed on Thursday, roughly in line with market forecasts as the world's largest copper producer battles stubbornly high inflation.

The March figure, which reversed an unexpected 0.1% drop seen in February, took 12-month inflation to 11.1%, slowing down from 11.9% in the previous month but still well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.0% rise last month.

The fresh data comes as Chile's central bank earlier this weekkept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25%, but warned that the economy was adjusting more slowly than expected and inflation was taking longer to come down.

The monetary authority has been highlighting elevated core prices, and in a report on Wednesday noted that even though inflation is expected to keep declining in coming quarters, it would converge at its 3% goal only toward the end of 2024.

The March rise was mainly driven by higher education and leisure costs, INE said in a statement, as a total nine of 12 groups surveyed - including the key food and non-alcoholic beverages one - posted monthly increases.

Transportation costs were the silver lining, slipping 0.7% in the month, the agency added.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Mark Porter)

