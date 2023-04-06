Chile consumer prices rise 1.1% in March

SANTIAGO, April 6 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose 1.1% in March, data from statistics agency INE showed on Thursday, roughly in line with market forecasts as the world's largest copper producer battles stubbornly high inflation.

The March figure, which reversed an unexpected 0.1% drop seen in February, took 12-month inflation to 11.1%, slowing down from 11.9% in the previous month but still well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.0% rise last month.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.