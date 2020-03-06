Chile consumer prices rise 0.4% in February, annual inflation hits 3.9%

SANTIAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - Chile consumer prices rose 0.4% in February, the government's statistics agency said on Friday, pushed upwards by a rise in food and transportation costs.

Annual inflation hit 3.9%, nearing the upper limit of the central bank's 2% to 4% range.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.