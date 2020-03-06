US Markets

Chile consumer prices rise 0.4% in February, annual inflation hits 3.9%

Chile consumer prices rose 0.4% in February, the government's statistics agency said on Friday, pushed upwards by a rise in food and transportation costs.

Annual inflation hit 3.9%, nearing the upper limit of the central bank's 2% to 4% range.

