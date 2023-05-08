News & Insights

US Markets

Chile consumer prices rise 0.3% in April

May 08, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose 0.3% in April, data from statistics agency INE showed on Monday, slightly below market forecasts and slowing down from the 1.1% increase seen in the previous month.

The fresh figure took 12-month inflation in the world's largest copper producer to 9.9%, below the 11.1% reported in March although still well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4% rise last month.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.