Chile consumer prices rise 0.3% in April

SANTIAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose 0.3% in April, data from statistics agency INE showed on Monday, slightly below market forecasts and slowing down from the 1.1% increase seen in the previous month.

The fresh figure took 12-month inflation in the world's largest copper producer to 9.9%, below the 11.1% reported in March although still well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4% rise last month.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

