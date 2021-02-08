US Markets

Chile consumer prices jump 0.7% on food, transport costs

Dave Sherwood Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

SANTIAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices jumped 0.7% in January, boosted primarily by an increase in the price of food, beverages and transportation, the government said on Monday.

Statistics agency INE said rolling 12-month inflation hit 3.1%, within the central bank's target range of between 2%-4%.

Chile is the world's top copper producer.

