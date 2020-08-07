Chile consumer prices creep up in July, annual inflation hits 2.5% - INE

Updates with additional details on consumer prices, context

SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chilean consumer prices rose 0.1% in July, government statistics agency INE said on Friday, while inflation in the 12 months to July hit 2.5%, tending toward the low end of the central bank's target range.

The agency said the price of food and beverages crept upward in July, while transportation costs continued to drop.

Inflation has been stagnant in Chile for several months amid a severe coronavirus outbreak in the South American nation. The crisis has hammered the country´s once stable economy, pushing unemployment to over 12%, a decade-long high.

