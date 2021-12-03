Chile Congress rejects fourth pension withdrawal bill

US Markets

Chile's Congress rejected a controversial bill to allow Chileans to make a fourth withdrawal from their pension funds on Friday, knocking down the push that had been opposed by the center-right government of President Sebastian Pinera.

The vote in the lower chamber saw 89 lawmakers vote in favor, 29 against the bill and eight abstentions. It had needed 93 votes to pass and move up to the Senate.

