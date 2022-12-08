Commodities

Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans

December 08, 2022 — 08:00 pm EST

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chile reported new cases of a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in wild birds on Thursday as the disease spreads on the South American continent.

The H5N1 variant was found in two pelicans, the Chilean Agriculture Ministry said on its website, one in the coastal region of Iquique and another in coastal Antofagasta.

The announcement came a day after the country reported its first case of bird flu, also in a wild bird.

In Wednesday's statement, the ministry said it expected to find cases in the country given other South American countries like Peru, Ecuador and Colombia had also reported episodes of bird flu.

The ministry said the cases in Chile are the consequence of the migration of birds from northern countries that already have the disease.

The disease is often carried by wild birds that can then transmit the virus to poultry flocks.

In Thursday's note, however, the ministry said the cases to date were limited only to wild birds and have thus far not affected poultry.

