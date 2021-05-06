Chile chamber of deputies approves mine royalty bill, legislation moves to Senate

SANTIAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chile's lower house of Congress approved on Thursday a royalty bill that would sharply hike taxes on miners in a bid by left-leaning lawmakers to help underwrite social programs in the world's top copper producing nation.

The opposition-sponsored legislation now heads to Chile's Senate, where it is likely to face several more procedural votes.

