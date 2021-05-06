US Markets

Chile chamber of deputies approves mine royalty bill, legislation moves to Senate

Contributor
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Published

Chile's lower house of Congress approved on Thursday a royalty bill that would sharply hike taxes on miners in a bid by left-leaning lawmakers to help underwrite social programs in the world's top copper producing nation.

SANTIAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chile's lower house of Congress approved on Thursday a royalty bill that would sharply hike taxes on miners in a bid by left-leaning lawmakers to help underwrite social programs in the world's top copper producing nation.

The opposition-sponsored legislation now heads to Chile's Senate, where it is likely to face several more procedural votes.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chris Reese)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular