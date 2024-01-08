Chile central bank to cut interest rate by 75bps in January -traders poll

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 7.50% at its monetary policy meeting next week, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Monday.

That comes after the monetary authority delivered a 75-basis-point cut to 8.25% in December.

According to the poll, traders estimate the benchmark rate will reach 4.5% within 12 months.

(Reporting by Steven Grattan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

