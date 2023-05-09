Chile central bank seen keeping rate at 11.25% at next meeting - poll

SANTIAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its next monetary policy meeting on Friday, a central bank poll of traders showed on Tuesday.

The Andean country's benchmark rate is expected to fall to 7.0% within the next 12 months, according to the poll. It also forecast local consumer prices would rise 0.3% in May.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Natalia Siniawski)

