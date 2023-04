SANTIAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% in its upcoming meetings in May and June but the interest rate is expected to drop to 10% in a five-month horizon, a poll of analysts said on Tuesday.

