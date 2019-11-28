US Markets

Chile central bank says might sell up to $20 bln in interventions

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's central bank might sell up to $20 billion in foreign currency interventions starting on Monday in a bid to stabilize the local currency, the monetary authority said in a statement on Thursday after the peso hit a new all-time low.

SANTIAGO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank might sell up to $20 billion in foreign currency interventions starting on Monday in a bid to stabilize the local currency, the monetary authority said in a statement on Thursday after the peso hit a new all-time low.

The intervention program is to last through May 29, 2020, the statement said. Chile's peso plummeted to a new low for the second day in a row at market close on Thursday following more than a month of protests over inequality that turned increasingly violent again this week.

"The events that have occurred in our country in recent weeks have affected the normal functioning of the economy," the bank's statement said.

The program will consist of a possible $10 billion in dollar sales on the spot foreign exchange market and up to another $10 billion in sales of "exchange hedging instruments".

