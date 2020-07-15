Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5 pct

SANTIAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Wednesday as per market expectations as the country continues to suffer the economic drag associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The world's No. 1 copper producer has kept its interest rate steady since successive cuts up until late March, when it warned of a "severe" economic contraction as a result of the virus spread.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.