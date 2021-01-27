US Markets

Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%

Contributor
Aislinn Laing Reuters
Published

Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Wednesday, in line with expectations, as the country maintains its efforts to revive the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

SANTIAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Wednesday, in line with expectations, as the country maintains its efforts to revive the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

A central bank poll of traders last week predicted Chile's rate, its lowest in a decade, would remain unchanged for the next year at least, rising to 1.25% within 24 months. The world's No. 1 copper producer has kept its interest rate steady since successive cuts up until late March, when it warned of a "severe" economic contraction as a result of the virus.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular