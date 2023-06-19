News & Insights

Chile central bank holds key interest rate unchanged at 11.25%

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

June 19, 2023 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% on Monday, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters, though it said the vote was not unanimous.

Recent economic trends pointed in the right direction, the bank added, saying that if these continue the rates could start a declining in the short-term.

