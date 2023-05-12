News & Insights

Chile central bank holds key interest rate unchanged at 11.25%

May 12, 2023 — 06:20 pm EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% on Friday, in a unanimous vote by its board members, until inflation converges to the bank's 2% to 4% target range.

"The board considers it appropriate to maintain the monetary policy rate at 11.25% until the state of the macro-economy indicates that the process of inflation convergence to the 3% target has been consolidated," the bank said in a post-meeting statement.

Consumer prices in the copper-exporting nation fell in April to its lowest rate in more than a year, bringing 12-month headline inflation to 9.9%, down from 11.1% in March.

The central bank pointed out that most measures of two-year inflation expectations continue above 3% and reaffirmed its commitment to act with "flexibility" in the event that any of the internal or external risks materialize.

