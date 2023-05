SANTIAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% on Friday, in a unanimous vote by its board members.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

