Chile central bank holds key interest rate unchanged at 11.25%

April 04, 2023 — 06:10 pm EDT

SANTIAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% on Tuesday, in a unanimous vote by its board members, as it warned that the economy is adjusting more slowly than expected and inflation is taking longer to come down.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

