Chile central bank holds key interest rate unchanged at 11.25%

SANTIAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% on Tuesday, in a unanimous vote by its board members, as it warned that the economy is adjusting more slowly than expected and inflation is taking longer to come down.

