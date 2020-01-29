Chile central bank holds benchmark rate steady at 1.75%

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's central bank said on Wednesday it would hold its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75% as it seeks to steady the country's wavering economy following months of intense and often violent protests.

