Chile central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 7%

SANTIAGO, March 29 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank hiked the country's benchmark interest rate to 7% on Tuesday from 5.5% previously, as authorities around Latin America battle to bring down spiraling inflation.

The hike of 150 basis points follows a series of raises to tighten monetary policy since the middle of last year as the Andean copper producer's economy has bounced back strongly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas and Fabian Cambero)

