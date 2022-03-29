US Markets

Chile central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 7%

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's central bank hiked the country's benchmark interest rate to 7% on Tuesday from 5.5% previously, as authorities around Latin America battle to bring down spiraling inflation.

The hike of 150 basis points follows a series of raises to tighten monetary policy since the middle of last year as the Andean copper producer's economy has bounced back strongly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

