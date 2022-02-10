Chile central bank debated 175 point rate hike in latest meeting, minutes show

SANTIAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank debated a 175 basis point rate hike in its most recent monetary policy meeting in late January, minutes from the meeting released on Thursday show, as the entity tries to rein in runaway inflation that has proved hard to tame.

The Andean country's central bank enacted its largest interest rate hike in 20 years on Jan. 26, lifting the benchmark rate by a larger than expected 150 basis points to 5.5% as it battles fast-rising prices.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Ramos)

