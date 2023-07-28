Chile central bank cuts key interest rate by 100 basis points to 10.25%

Adds details

SANTIAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 10.25% on Friday, in a unanimous decision, as the nation's monetary authority underscored that inflation has eased at a quicker pace than anticipated.

Annual inflation in the world's largest copper producing country slowed to 7.6% in June, down from 8.7% the previous month and a peak of 14% in August 2022.

Chile's central bank had hiked the key interest rate a whopping 1,075 basis points between July 2021 and October 2022 in a bid to beat back spiraling inflation, and held it steady at cycle-high of 11.25% until Friday's widely-expected reduction.

Now Chile joins Uruguay in reducing borrowing costs. In a statement, the central bank said the board has started the cycle of monetary policy reduction based on the "consolidation of the inflationary convergence process."

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Alexander Villegas)

