Chile central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 7.25%

Adds detail from statement, quote from economist

SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday by 100 basis points to 7.25%, as the nation's monetary authority sees inflation pressures easing.

The cut is in line with the reduction estimated in a traders' poll last week, which had also predicted that the bank would take the rate down to 4.25% within 12 months.

This decision was not unanimous, with one board member wanting to vote for a larger 125 basis point cut.

Jorge Selaive, chief economist at BBVA Research Chile, said on X that the vote for a 125 basis point cut "only confirms the dear that we are falling (very) behind the curve."

In a statement, the bank said the country would reach convergence to the inflation target of 3% faster than expected and the key rate would reach its "neutral level" in the second half of 2024.

The central bank raised interest rates from 0.50% in mid-2021 to a cycle-high of 11.25% in late 2022. The bank held that rate for almost a year before kicking off monetary easing last July as inflation began to cool.

Chile's annual inflation peaked at 14.1% in August 2022 but ended 2023 at 3.9%, its lowest level since June 2021 and edging closer to the central bank's 3% target. In December, the central bank had cut its rate by 75 basis points to 8.25%.

The bank said that continuing monetary policy rate reduction will "take into account the evolution of the macroeconomic scenario and implications for the inflation trajectory."

It added that expectations from individuals and business remains pessimistic.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Natalia Ramos; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Sarah Morland and David Gregorio)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.