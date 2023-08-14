News & Insights

US Markets

Chile central bank could consider 75bp, 100bp interest rate cuts

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

August 14, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero and Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank could consider interest rate cuts around 75 basis points to 100 basis points in its next meetings, minutes from the board's July meeting showed on Monday.

The bank's board voted unanimously to cut the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 10.25%, which some board members expressed concern about, according to the minutes.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Kylie Madry, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.