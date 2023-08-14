Chile central bank could consider 75bp, 100bp interest rate cuts

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank could consider interest rate cuts around 75 basis points to 100 basis points in its next meetings, minutes from the board's July meeting showed on Monday.

The bank's board voted unanimously to cut the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 10.25%, which some board members expressed concern about, according to the minutes.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Kylie Madry, editing by Ed Osmond)

