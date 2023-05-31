Chile central bank benchmark rate seen at 6.5% in 12 months - poll

May 31 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is forecast to have lowered the benchmark rate to 6.5% in 12 months, according to the institution's poll of traders.

The benchmark rate is forecast to stay at 11.25% in June.

Meanwhile, inflation in the country is seen at 0.3% in May, and 3.8% over the next 12 months.

