Chile central bank benchmark rate seen at 6% in 12 months - poll

June 14, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is forecast to have lowered the benchmark rate to 6.0% in 12 months, according to the institution's poll of traders released on Wednesday.

The benchmark rate is forecast to stay at 11.25% in June, with monetary easing expected to start in July, when traders foresee a rate cut to 10.75%.

Meanwhile, inflation in the country is seen at 0.1% in June, and 3.5% over the next 12 months.

