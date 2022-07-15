US Markets

Chile central bank announces $25 billion intervention amid USD advance

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's central bank agreed to a $25 billion intervention in the foreign exchange market due to the galloping advance of the US dollar in recent weeks.

SANTIAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank agreed to a $25 billion intervention in the foreign exchange market due to the galloping advance of the US dollar in recent weeks.

In a statement released Thursday night, the bank said that the peso has depreciated with unusually high intensity and volatility over the last few days, putting pressure on the prices of the foreign exchange market.

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((fabian.cambero@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @fab_reuters; +569 62479675;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular