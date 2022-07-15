Chile central bank announces $25 billion intervention amid USD advance

SANTIAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank agreed to a $25 billion intervention in the foreign exchange market due to the galloping advance of the US dollar in recent weeks.

In a statement released Thursday night, the bank said that the peso has depreciated with unusually high intensity and volatility over the last few days, putting pressure on the prices of the foreign exchange market.

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

