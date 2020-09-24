Chile cenbank to suspend measures to alleviate impact of pension withdrawal

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chile´s central bank said on Thursday it would suspend measures it had adopted to mitigate the impact of the partial withdrawal of pension funds that began in July.

Policymakers had previously warned of liquidity risks and market volatility after Chile´s Congress in July passed a law that allowed Chileans to withdraw 10% of their savings from Chile´s private Pension Fund Administrators (AFP). The law was intended to serve as a lifeline for citizens amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Thursday, however, the bank suspended some of the measures it had passed to alleviate those risks, including a "special program for the purchase of term deposits" and a plan for cash purchase operations.

Millions of Chileans withdrew their 10%, a kick-start to the local economy that has been hard-hit by measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The bank estimates Chile´s gross domestic product will contract between 4.5% and 5.5% this year.

Chile´s Congress is weighing the possibility of a second withdrawal from private pension funds, though political support has wavered.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

