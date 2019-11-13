Chile cenbank to slash interest rate again as protests bite - poll of traders

SANTIAGO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to slash interest rates to 1.50% by December and further still in 2020, according to a monthly poll of 55 traders on Wednesday, amid mounting concerns that weeks of unrest are beginning to take their toll.

Chile's peso CLP=CL plunged against the dollar on Tuesday, hitting a historic low as protests that have left at least 20 dead in the South American nation showed little sign of slowing.

Traders predict policymakers will cut rates again as early as March to 1.25% in an effort to stimulate the sputtering economy.

Besides the local unrest, global trade tensions have also hit the economy of the world's top copper producer, which is highly dependent on exports of the red metal.

Traders predicted consumer prices would remain steady in November and December, but creep up in January. Annual inflation is expected to hit 2.70%, according to the poll.

Chile's central bank president, Mario Marcel, urged calm on Tuesday despite increasing jitters, saying on Monday that Chile's fiscal situation remained "solid."

Finance Minister Ignacio Briones said the weakening of the peso was nonetheless a "sign of worry" that he and his colleagues were watching very carefully.

He called on Chileans to help restore "normality" so that businesses could return to proper functioning and people could return to work after weeks of strikes, marches and damage to property and public transport that he has estimated cost the economy $3 billion.

Median estimate (pct)

Inflation in Nov

0.00

Inflation in Jan

0.20

Inflation over 12 months

2.70

Interest rate in December

1.50

Interest rate in March 2020

1.25

Interest rate in 12 months

1.25

Exchange rate in 28 days (peso/$)

770.00

