Chile cenbank to keep interest rate at 11.25% this week - poll

SANTIAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its January meeting later this week, a poll of traders showed on Monday, before an easing cycle that would take rates to 6.5% within 12 months.

Rates are already expected to be lowered to 10.75% in April, according to the poll, which also showed that traders forecast the Andean country's January inflation index to come in at 0.5%.

Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

