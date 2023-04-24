News & Insights

Chile cenbank to keep interest rate at 11.25% in next meeting -poll

April 24, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, April 24 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its next monetary policy meeting in May, a central bank poll of traders showed on Monday.

The Andean country's benchmark rate is then expected to drop to 7.0% within 12 months, according to the poll, which also forecast local consumer prices to rise 0.3% in April.

