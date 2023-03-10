Chile cenbank to keep interest rate at 11.25% in next meeting -poll

SANTIAGO, March 10 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its next monetary policy meeting in April, a central bank poll of analysts suggested on Friday.

The Andean country's benchmark rate is then expected to drop to 10.25% within five months, according to the poll, which also forecast local consumer prices to rise 0.9% in March.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

