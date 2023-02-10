US Markets

Chile cenbank to keep interest rate at 11.25% in next meeting -poll

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

February 10, 2023 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its next monetary policy meeting in April, a central bank poll of analysts suggested on Friday.

The Andean country's benchmark rate is then expected to drop to 10% within five months, according to the poll, which also forecast local consumer prices to rise 0.4% in February.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsStocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.