Chile cenbank to keep interest rate at 11.25% in January - poll

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

December 26, 2022 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its January meeting, a poll of traders showed on Monday, before an easing cycle that would take rates to 6.5% within 12 months.

Rates are already expected to be lowered to 10.75% in April, according to the poll, which also showed that traders forecast the December inflation index to come in at 0.3%.

