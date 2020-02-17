Chile cenbank to hold interest rate unchanged for at least a year - poll of traders

SANTIAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank will hold its interest rate at 1.75% for at least another year, a poll of 59 traders showed on Monday, as policymakers are seen opting for long-term stimulus to ease the economic pain of months of unrest in 2019.

Protesters beginning in October last year burned buildings, looted grocery stores and destroyed public infrastructure in Santiago and throughout the country. The violence saw the military take to the streets for the first time since the dictatorship of strongman Augusto Pinochet. At least 30 people have died.

Early indicators show Chile's economy, predicted to suffer the impacts of the protests in 2020, has thus far remained surprisingly resilient.

Mining and manufacturing activity, key economic drivers, have both proven stronger than anticipated. Unemployment is increasing in Chile, but not as dramatically as predicted.

Traders predict consumer prices to rise 0.20% in February but hold steady at the bank's target of 3.00% over 12 months.

Protests have subsided recently on announcements of a referendum vote on a new constitution in April and major social and economic reforms, though sporadic violence persists.

Polls show many Chileans worry of a tumultuous month of protests in March, when many residents of Santiago, a city of 6 million people, return to work and school following February holidays.

Median estimate (pct)

Inflation in Feb

0.20

Inflation in March

0.40

Inflation over 12 months

3.00

Interest rate in March

1.75

Interest rate in June

1.75

Interest rate in 12 months

1.75

Exchange rate in 28 days (peso/$)

795.00

